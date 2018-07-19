Royal Western India Turf Club Back in Spotlight With the Pune Racing Season

A three-month gap in Western Indian horse racing, a fantastic Bangalore derby win by Sir Cecil, now is the time when the focus of Indian horse racing shifts to Pune.July 20 will witness the start of the Pune racing meet with the lovely monsoon weather in the backdrop. 26 power-packed days of racing with the Noshir and Dolly Dhunjinhuoy Pune Derby in focus on October 14 as the highlight of the season. Not to forget the longest race of the Indian classic calendar – the Indian St Leger will be run on September 23.Ram Shroff, the Chairman of the marketing committee of the RWITC says, “I am really looking forward to the start of the Pune racing season tomorrow. The club has increased the stake money on offer this year. We are also having a 'Race Ka Raja' contest for the non members enclosure (the first enclosure) where betting related prizes are given away. It was a huge hit in our last Mumbai season. The old sponsors continue to be with us and we have some new ones too this year. All in all it is going to be a fun season for all and completely looking forward.”The stake money has been upped by the RWITC this year to Rs 8.16 Cr vs Rs 7.83 Cr from a season ago.Trainer S Padmnabhan from Bangalore has been stealing the limelight in Western Indian horse racing with his back to back Indian derby wins with Dessert God and Hall of Famer. Just a week ago he won the Bangalore derby with his ward Sir Cecil. The Brar-Padmanabhan combination seems to be the flavour of Indian racing and perhaps create magic in Pune again. Not to forget it’s going to be a big one for them at the Indian Derby in the Mumbai season to follow the Pune one.Coming back to Pune, few highlights to watch out for. The Army Day at the races, one of them with the Southern Command Gold Trophy race day on september 1, the SA Poonawalla Million (GR 3) on September 16, Threptin Fillies and Mares Stakes (GR 3) on September 3 and many more fill up the racing calendar.The season kicks off in July and winds up in October. Built in the year 1830, spread across 118.5 acres, the Pune Racecourse happens to be a great spot for most racing enthusiasts and locals to spend a weekend with friends and family. All roads lead to the Pune racecourse starting Friday!