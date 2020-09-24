SPORTS

Royals Place Starling, Zimmer On IL To End Their Seasons

The Royals placed outfielder Bubba Starling and righthander Kyle Zimmer on the injured list and returned lefthander Mike Montgomery and outfielder Franchy Cordero from rehab assignments as part of a series of roster moves to set them up for the final five games of the season.

KANSAS CITY, Mo.: The Royals placed outfielder Bubba Starling and right-hander Kyle Zimmer on the injured list and returned left-hander Mike Montgomery and outfielder Franchy Cordero from rehab assignments as part of a series of roster moves to set them up for the final five games of the season.

Kansas City also recalled right-hander Jakob Junis, optioned infielder Erick Mejia to its alternate training site and transferred right-hander Matt Harvey to the 45-day injured list to create the necessary roster space.

The Royals faced the Cardinals on Wednesday night before a four-game set against the Tigers to wrap up the season.

Montgomery has been out since his start July 27 in Detroit with a lat strain and Cordero had been sidelined by a sprained wrist. Zimmer left his appearance Tuesday night with what manager Mike Matheny called a zinger in his right elbow while Starling’s frustrating season at the plate will end because of back spasms.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  First Published: September 24, 2020, 4:03 AM IST
