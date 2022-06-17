RPPL Announces Debut Season of Indian Racing Festival

Indian motorsports company, Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd (RPPL), on Friday announced the debut of the Indian Racing Festival, a franchise-based initiative which will see weekend race-track and a street-circuit event in multiple cities across India.

The festival will begin from the weekend on November 11 and run until the weekend of December 10 across multi-city locations, including the iconic F1 track at BIC Greater Noida, the debut of India’s first street track at Hyderabad, Coimbatore and MMRT Chennai.

The Indian Racing Festival RPPL will host three race events — Formula Regional Indian championship, Formula 4 Indian Championship and the Indian Racing League with city-based teams.

Formula Regional Indian championship and the F4 Indian championships will be certified by the FIA and championship winners will be awarded FIA Super License points. However, these three championships are not the only ones on the horizon, said RPPL. RPPL plans to establish racing infrastructure and begin developing talent from the ground up.

Akhilesh Reddy, director MEIL and chairman, Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd, said, “Our ambition for the Indian Racing Festival is to put India back on the map of motorsports and to provide opportunities for young Indian racing drivers to take up the sport more seriously by providing them with a platform to advance to the top right in their own hometown.

“We are pleased to have drivers like Aditya Patel and Armaan Ebrahim in our team to guide us, we are also planning to reach out to various colleges as well to promote the sport. Indian Racing Festival featuring Formula Regional Indian championship, Formula 4 Indian Championship and the Indian Racing League, will attract the international racing fraternity to India, and subsequently, suppliers to the global auto-racing industry.

“Racing Promotions’ vision and initiatives in Formula Regional and F4 are stepping stones towards taking an all-Indian team to F1 in the next 5-7 years and an all-Indian women’s team to F2 in the next 10-12 years,” he said.

The representatives of Indian Racing Festival attended the UK-based GB3, GB4 and the British F4 championship and there are further plans to promote the Indian Racing Festival at prominent motorsports events around the world, including becoming the first Indian registered company to exhibit at the mecca of motorsport — Goodwood Festival of Speed event in the UK.