The exciting fixture between the two sides led by two young wicketkeeper-batsmen-captains is sure to be a cracker. Rishabh Pant-led Capitals would look to continue their winning momentum, whereas Sanju Samson-led Royals will aim for a win after a narrow loss on Monday against the Punjab Kings.
With plenty of star players in the ranks, both sides will aim for a win. The RR vs DC IPL 2021 Match 7 is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.
RR vs DC Live Streaming
All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Cricket enthusiasts can also live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
RR vs DC Match Details
The match will be played on Wednesday, April 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game will start at 7:30 PM IST.
RR vs DC Dream11 Team PredictionCaptain: Sanju SamsonVice-captain: Shikhar DhawanWicketkeeper: Jos ButtlerBatsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, Rishabh PantAll-rounders: Chris Morris, Axar PatelBowlers: Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan
RR vs DC Probable XIsRajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube, David Miller/Liam Livingstone, Chris Morris, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan SakariyaDelhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan
