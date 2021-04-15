sports

Check here RR vs DC Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's IPL 2021 Match. Also check the schedule of Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 7 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals: The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Thursday, April 15, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

The exciting fixture between the two sides led by two young wicketkeeper-batsmen-captains is sure to be a cracker. Rishabh Pant-led Capitals would look to continue their winning momentum, whereas Sanju Samson-led Royals will aim for a win after a narrow loss on Monday against the Punjab Kings.

With plenty of star players in the ranks, both sides will aim for a win. The RR vs DC IPL 2021 Match 7 is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

RR vs DC Live Streaming

All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Cricket enthusiasts can also live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

RR vs DC Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, April 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game will start at 7:30 PM IST.

RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sanju SamsonVice-captain: Shikhar DhawanWicketkeeper: Jos ButtlerBatsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, Rishabh PantAll-rounders: Chris Morris, Axar PatelBowlers: Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan

RR vs DC Probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube, David Miller/Liam Livingstone, Chris Morris, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan SakariyaDelhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan

first published:April 15, 2021, 19:01 IST