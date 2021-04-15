RR vs DC Weather Forecast

The seventh match of the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness a thrilling encounter between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 15, Wednesday. DC will be entering the contest after a stunning victory in the first game of IPL 2021 against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will be looking forward to redeeming themselves after a disappointing run against Punjab Kings.

The weather is unlikely to disturb the game between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai as there are no signs of rainfall. Just like the previous games played at the stadium, the weather is expected to be hot and humid with a maximum temperature of 34°c and a minimum temperature of 27°c.

RR vs DC 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details

All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Those cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

RR vs DC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is a batting paradise with lots of runs in store for the stroke-makers. The battle between DC and RR will be interesting from this aspect as both the teams have a number of batting superstars including the likes of Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson.

RR vs DC Head-to-Head

Overall Head-to-Head: (22 matches - DC 11 | RR 11)

The two sides have met 22 times in the IPL, with Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals winning 11 encounters each. In IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals won both the matches.

RR vs DC Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

DC won by 13 runs

DC won by 46 runs

DC won by 5 wickets

DC won by 6 wickets

DC won by 4 runs (D/L Method)

DC vs RR Dream11 Team Predictions

: Sanju Samson: Prithvi Shaw: Rishabh Pant: Shikhar Dhawan, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer: Chris Morris, Marcus Stoinis: Kagiso Rabada, Chris Woakes, Chetan Sakariya, R Ashwin

RR vs DC Probable Playing XIs

1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Ajinkya Rahane, 4 Rishabh Pant, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Amit Mishra, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje/Chris Woakes, 11 Avesh KhanJos Buttler, 2 Manan Vohra, 3 Sanju Samson, 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Riyan Parag, 7 Chris Morris, 8 Rahul Tewatia, 9 Shreyas Gopal, 10 Chetan Sakariya, 11 Andrew Tye

