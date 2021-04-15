RR vs DC MyTeam11 Fantasy Predictions - IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips: Rajasthan vs Delhi - April 15, 2021

It’s here and it’s becoming part of our routines yet again! This is the Indian T20 League and what a start to the tournament it has been already. To mark the end of the first week, it will be Rajasthan up against Delhi in match number 7 of the Indian T20 League. While Rajasthan came tantalisingly close to win against Punjab in their opening game, Delhi were ruthless against Chennai in their first encounter this season and completed a dominant win. If that is anything to go by, this could be yet another run-fest with both teams in superb batting form. It won’t be a surprise then if the better bowling team is able to clinch the two points.

Date: 15th April 2021

Time: 7:30 pm (IST)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Temperature : 32C

Rain Probability : 0%

Humidity : 53%

Batting Pitch: 65%

Bowling Pitch: 35%

Pace Bowling: 60%

Spin Bowling: 40%

Prithvi Shaw has been in mind-blowing form recently and is a definite pick on one’s Fantasy Team for this match. In addition, Shikhar Dhawan should not be ignored too given the way he played in the last match and a goal to cement his place in the national T20I squad in front of him. Among the wicketkeepers, Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are worth inclusion. Samson scored the first hundred of the tournament and is a safe option behind the wickets. Pant didn’t have much to do last game but it’s been a dream season for him and who would want to argue against it at this point. However, Jos Buttler can be a great option too and if one can include him with the given number of credits, that would be a huge boost.

From amid the all-rounders, Chris Morris and Marcus Stoinis are utility additions. Rahul Tewatia and Shivam Dube could be the game-changing picks because, in a star-studded contest, they would be the least likely to make the majority of the Fantasy Tips. However, on their day they can be real game-changers on fewer credits. In the bowlers, Chetan Sakaria and Avesh Khan at 8.5 and 8 credits, respectively, can be really good inclusions, if one is not too keen on adding the likes of Kagiso Rabada, R Ashwin or Amit Mishra.

Rajasthan

Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Delhi

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran/Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

