RS vs ATL Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020-21, Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid will be facing Real Sociedad next in a league match. The kick-off is scheduled for Wednesday, December 23 at 12:15 AM IST at the Anoeta stadium, the homeground of Real Sociedad.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid have the same number of points as Real Madrid which is 29 but Atletico have two matches in hand. Atletico have won four of their last five matches.

Real Sociedad started the campaign well but have been without a win in the last five matches. Real Sociedad have been on the winning end of the last four out of five matches. They lost the last two matches and drew the other three. Owing to their previous form, Real Sociedad still occupy the third place in the La Liga table with 26 points from 15 matches.

La Liga 2020-21, Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Live Streaming

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid live stream will be available on Facebook. La Liga's official Facebook page will stream the game at 12:15 AM IST on Wednesday December 23.

La Liga 2020-21, Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Match Details

The kick off between Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid will commence from 12:15 AM IST on Wednesday, December 23. The match will be played at the Anoeta.

La Liga 2020-21 RS vs ATL, Real Sociedad probable lineup vs Atletico Madrid: Alex Remiro, Modibo Sagnan, Igor Zubeldia, Gorosabel, Mikel Merino, Ander Guevara, Ander Barrenetxea, Martín Merquelanz, Alexander Isak, Portu, Mikel Oyarzabal

La Liga 2020-21 RS vs ATL, Atletico Madrid probable lineup vs Real Sociedad: Jan Oblak, Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic, Renan Lodi, Kieran Trippier, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Yannick Carrasco, Thomas Lemar, Luis Suárez, Ángel Correa