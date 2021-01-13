RSO vs FCB Dream11 Team Prediction Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The Spanish Super Cup winner will be crowned this week – this is the second year in this new format for the competition. The first semi-final will be played between Real Sociedad and Barcelona- bot these sides will meet at Estadio Nuevo Arcangel in Cordoba on Wednesday.

Real Sociedad have fallen off the rails after their spectacular start to the season. However. They have managed to win just one of their last 12 games in all competitions. However, they lost their last match to Sevilla.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have found their groove and are unbeaten in their last eight games. This has become their best run under Ronald Koeman, who has been able to stamping his authority on this squad. Their most recent result was when they smashed Granada 4-0 which was their best performance of the season.

Barcelona and Real Sociedad have clashed once this season where the Catalans came from behind to win 2-1 last month.

Dream11 Team for Real Sociedad vs Barcelona

RSO vs FCB Spanish Super Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Real Sociedad probable line-up vs Barcelona: Alex Remiro, Andoni Gorosabel, Igor Zubeldia, Modibo Sagnan, Aihen Munoz, Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Ander Barrenetxea, Portu, Aleksander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

RSO vs FCB Spanish Super Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Barcelona probable line-up vs Real Sociedad: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Oscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti, Sergino Dest; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann