News18 » Sports
Ruchita Vinerkar wins Women's 10m Air Pistol National Trials

Ruchita Vinerkar got the better of Tamil Nadu's Shri Nivetha and Shikha Narwal of Haryana to win the women's 10m air pistol national shooting trial.

PTI

Updated:September 16, 2019, 10:27 PM IST
Ruchita Vinerkar wins Women's 10m Air Pistol National Trials
10m Air Pistol (Photo Credit: Reuters)
New Delhi: Indian Railways' Ruchita Rajendra won the women's 10m air pistol national shooting trial, getting the better of Tamil Nadu's Shri Nivetha 237.6 to 236.8 in the finals here on Monday.

Shikha Narwal of Haryana finished third with 216.8.

Ruchita had earlier grabbed the eighth and final qualifying spot with a score of 570 after the 60-shot qualification round. Shri Nivetha had topped qualification with a score of 582.

Other winners of the day included Rajasthan's Aadhya Tayal who won the junior women's 10m air pistol and Haryana's Shikha who triumphed in the youth category of the same event.

