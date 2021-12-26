Rudrankksh Patil Wins 12th RR Lakshya Cup

Young Rudrankksh Patil from Thane emerged victorious in the senior category of the 12th RR Lakshya Cup 2021 all-India Top 20 Invitational 10m air rifle shooting tournament here.

The one-day event was organised by Lakshya Shooting Club and concluded late Saturday evening.

Rudrankksh, who won silver at the 64th Shooting Nationals held earlier this month in Bhopal, was leading from the start after the first two series of five shots each, a media release said on Sunday.

A spirited fight from Navy’s Kiran Jadhav pushed Patil to the second position after the 15th shot.

The former was back at the top a couple of shots later, dominating the field. He eventually won with a comfortable margin of one full point at 251.8 and took home the Rs 1 lakh cash prize.

Aayushi Gupta of UP finished third, pipping Hriday Hazrika of Assam and finishing the year on the podium along with Patil and Jadhav.

Kiran Jadhav, the 25-year-old from Navy, finished second with 250.8.

Last year’s RR Lakshya Cup winner Tokyo Olympian, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, finished sixth in the 2021 edition after an average outing.

2018 Youth Olympics silver medallist, Shahu Mane, shot the highest score 629.6 in the qualification round but could not find the form in the final, ending fifth.

ARYA BORSE WINS JUNIOR GOLD

Nasik shooter Arya Borse (251.6) pipped Navi Mumbai’s Mayuri Pawar of Lakshya SC for gold in the junior section.

The former totalled 249.1.

A First Year Arts student who trains in the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) at Balewadi in Pune, Borse said: “It feels so amazing, I missed the national finals by a point, and now to come back and win the gold is such great competition felt so fantastic."

It made her richer by Rs 50,000.

Results (Finals):

Senior: 1. Rudrankksh Patil (Mah), 2. Kiran Jadhav (Navy), 3. Aayushi Gupta (UP)

Junior: 1. Arya Borse (Mah), 2. Mayuri Pawar (Mah), 3. Muskan Kacholia (Guj)

Special prizes (Rs 25,000 each):

Max inner tens: Shared between Shahu Mane & Ramita Jindal (56 each)

Best series: Arya Borse (106.6).

Max 10.9s (Bull’s Eye): Shahu Mane (5).

