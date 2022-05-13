Rupinder Pal Singh Ruled Out of Asia Cup Due to Injury

Ace drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh has been ruled out of the Hero Men’s Asia Cup, starting May 23 in Jakarta, due to an injury.

Rupinder, who was named Captain of the 20-member squad, has sustained an injury on his wrist during a training session. He will be replaced by defender Nilam Sanjeep Xess for the tournament.

Experienced defender Birendra Lakra will replace Rupinder as Captain, while forward SV Sunil will step in as the Vice-Captain of the side.

“It is unfortunate that Rupinder has picked up an injury during the training session and will not be a part of the Hero Asia Cup. Both Birendra and Sunil are vastly experienced and have been part of the leadership group for many years now.

“While we will miss Rupinder, we have plenty of options available in the pool. We’ve got a very talented group of players, and they are looking forward to utilising this opportunity," expressed coach BJ Kariappa.

Indian Men’s Team:

Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (Captain), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey

Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh

Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil (Vice-Captain), Uttam Singh, S.Karthi, Nilam Sanjeep Xess

