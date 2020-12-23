Rush Lifts Fairleigh Dickinson Past Fairfield 69-65

News18 Logo

Brandon Rush scored a careerhigh 28 points on 7of10 shooting from 3point range and Fairleigh Dickinson edged Fairfield 6965 on Tuesday.

FAIRFIELD, Conn.: Brandon Rush scored a career-high 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and Fairleigh Dickinson edged Fairfield 69-65 on Tuesday.

Rush, who also had seven rebounds, made 1 of 2 foul shots with 12 seconds left to clinch the win.

Jahlil Jenkins had 13 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (2-6), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Elyjah Williams added seven rebounds and five assists.

Jake Wojcik had 12 points for the Stags (1-8). Jalen Leach and Taj Benning added 11 points apiece.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


