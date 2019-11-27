Take the pledge to vote

Russia, Facing Possible Olympic Ban, Pledges to Work with Anti-doping Authorities

Russia said that they will be cooperating completely with WADA after facing the possibility of an Olympic ban.

Reuters

Updated:November 27, 2019, 4:18 PM IST
Russia, Facing Possible Olympic Ban, Pledges to Work with Anti-doping Authorities
Office of Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in Moscow. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Moscow: Russia will fully cooperate with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and international sports authorities after a WADA committee recommended imposing a four-year Olympic ban on the country, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The WADA committee recommended this week that Russia be banned from the Olympics and world championships in a wide range of sports for four years after Moscow was found to have provided the agency with doctored laboratory data.

The committee’s recommendations will be put to WADA’s executive committee in Paris on Dec. 9.

“The Russian authorities have been, are, and will be highly open to cooperation with the international sports community as well as with WADA,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Russian sports officials on Tuesday spoke out against the committee’s recommendations, saying they were overly harsh and would hurt sport there.

