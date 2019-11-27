Russia, Facing Possible Olympic Ban, Pledges to Work with Anti-doping Authorities
Russia said that they will be cooperating completely with WADA after facing the possibility of an Olympic ban.
Office of Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in Moscow. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Moscow: Russia will fully cooperate with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and international sports authorities after a WADA committee recommended imposing a four-year Olympic ban on the country, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
The WADA committee recommended this week that Russia be banned from the Olympics and world championships in a wide range of sports for four years after Moscow was found to have provided the agency with doctored laboratory data.
The committee’s recommendations will be put to WADA’s executive committee in Paris on Dec. 9.
“The Russian authorities have been, are, and will be highly open to cooperation with the international sports community as well as with WADA,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.
Russian sports officials on Tuesday spoke out against the committee’s recommendations, saying they were overly harsh and would hurt sport there.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- If Last Minute Drama Hadn't Happened, Modi Biopic Would Have Reached More People: Vivek Oberoi
- Unused Avengers Endgame Artwork Throws New Light on the Making of Thanos
- Emila Clarke Did Lot of Drinking with Emma Thompson on Last Christmas Set
- Mourinho Wanted to Invite Ball Boy to Dressing Room for His Champions League Assist in Tottenham Hotspur Win
- Kidambi Srikanth is Not Playing PBL 5 But Might Mentor His Team Benglauru Raptors