Russia May Bid for Olympic Games, Says Putin

Russia is likely to submit a bid for hosting an edition of the Summer Olympic Games, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at his meeting with volunteers of the 2018 FIFA World Cup."This is quite possible," Putin said when asked if Russia was capable of hosting the Summer Olympic Games, reports Tass news agency.The next three editions of the Summer Olympic Games are scheduled to be held in Japan's Tokyo in 2020, France's Paris in 2024 and in Los Angeles in 2028.The Russian president said the country has not initiated a relevant bid as of yet.Putin told volunteers that it was important to speak not only about the organization of global sports events in the country, but also to think about how to utilize the capacities left as a heritage after hosting major events.Putin also praised the work regarding the implementation of the national anti-doping plan in sports and added that Moscow now waits for reciprocal steps from international organisations."I would like to stress the efficiency of work of the Independent Public Anti-Doping Commission led by Vitaly Smirnov," Putin said."All of the previously set tasks have been reached and all constructive requirements on behalf of the WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency) and the IOC (the International Olympic Committee) have been taken into account," he added."We are now waiting for our partners to take reciprocal steps."