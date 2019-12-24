Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Russia Plans to Compete in 2020 Tokyo Olympics Under National Flag Despite 4-Year Doping Ban
Russian athletes would take part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games under the national flag, according to the Russian Olympic Committee despite a 4-year ban.
Russian Olympic Committee (Representative image/Reuters)
Moscow: The Russian Olympic Committee said Tuesday it expected that Russian athletes would take part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games under the national flag despite a four-year doping ban.
"The Russian Olympic Committee is a rightful member of the Olympic movement," its president Stanislav Pozdnyakov told reporters after a meeting.
"Therefore we have every reason to believe that we will put together a team for Tokyo and do everything in our power for this team to perform under the Russian tricolour."
The World Anti-Doping Agency on December 10 banned Russia for four years from major global events, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, over manipulated doping data.
WADA accused Moscow of falsifying data from a doping testing laboratory that was handed over to investigators earlier this year.
Russia has said it would contest the ban, with President Vladimir Putin slamming the sanctions as politically motivated.
Speaking on Tuesday, Pozdnyakov confirmed that the Russian Olympic Committee would support the decision of its supervisory board to defy the WADA ban.
Last week RUSADA anti-doping agency said it had "made a decision not to agree" with the four-year ban by the World Anti-Doping Agency's decision.
The decision will have to be communicated to WADA before the end of the month, triggering the appeal process in the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Under the sanctions, Russian sportsmen and women will still be allowed to compete at the Olympics next year and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, but only as neutrals and if they can demonstrate that they were not part of what WADA believes was a state-sponsored system of doping.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile ‘Dosti Ka Naya Maidan’ Online Web Series Goes Live: Here's How to Watch
- Aren't You Scared of Me?: When Kangana Asked Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari After Director Got Warning Calls
- Tossing It Out: This Town Which Banned Throwing Snowballs May Get Rid of Law
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Now Available in More Regions For Prepaid And Postpaid Users
- India a Far Greater Security Risk than Pakistan: PCB Chief Ehsan Mani