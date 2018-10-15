GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Russia Secure 2-0 Nations League Win Over Turkey

Goals either side of halftime by Roman Neustadter and Denis Cheryshev handed Russia a 2-0 win against Turkey in their UEFA Nations League B, Group 2 match on Sunday

Reuters

Updated:October 15, 2018, 1:07 AM IST
Sochi: Goals either side of halftime by Roman Neustadter and Denis Cheryshev handed Russia a 2-0 win against Turkey in their UEFA Nations League B, Group 2 match on Sunday.

A powerful drive by Russian defender Georgy Dzhikiya following a corner hit the post before finding Neustadter, who tapped the ball behind Turkish goalkeeper Sinan Bolat to open scoring in the 20th minute.

Russia doubled their lead in the 78th minute when substitute Cheryshev latched on to Aleksandr Golovin's cross and fired home with a left-footed shot just inside the near post.

Russia, surprise quarter-finalists at this year's World Cup, lead Group 2 with seven points. They will travel to Sweden, who are bottom of the standings with one point but with a game in hand, on Nov. 20. Turkey have three points.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
