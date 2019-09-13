Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance
Russian ice-hockey goalkeeper Saveli Kononov saved 36 shots on goal to help his side win the match. His prize, an AK-47.
Russian ice-hockey goalkeeper Saveli Kononov got an AK-47 (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Goalkeepers often stand in the firing line from a barrage of shots coming their way and their job is to save them. Russian ice-hockey goalkeeper Saveli Kononov, though, received an AK-47 for helping his side win.
Saveli Kononov put in a match-of-the-match shift to help Izhstal Izhevsk to a 3-2 victory over rivals Chelmet, saving 36 shots on goal. For his efforts, the Russain ice-hockey goalkeeper got an AK-47 as a award.
The National Hockey League (NHL), a professional ice hockey league in North America, is well known for having bizarre traditions of awarding their best performers with 'unusual' gifts.
The Carolina Hurricanes, for example, give their star performer a wood-chopping axe, while the New York Rangers present a 'Broadway Hat'.
No surprise, @SebastianAho gets the #Canes "Chop Wood, Carry Water" awards to go with his first-career goal puck. #Redvolution pic.twitter.com/ITPD57oqjx
— Carolina Hurricanes (@CanesNHL) November 13, 2016
Russian side Izhstal Izhevsk though took it to a whole new level, presenting their best performer with an AK-47.
The team even posted a video of the awarding ceremony on their social media handles, where Saveli Kononov can be seen receiving the 'award' from his captain after an official brings the weapon in the dressing room.
Russian Goalie, Saveli Kononov, received an AK-47 after being named player of the game by his teammates - WTF pic.twitter.com/2tVFskX3Ou — HockeyTroll.ca (@Hockeytroll_ca) September 11, 2019
