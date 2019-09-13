Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance

Russian ice-hockey goalkeeper Saveli Kononov saved 36 shots on goal to help his side win the match. His prize, an AK-47.

News18 Sports

Updated:September 13, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance
Russian ice-hockey goalkeeper Saveli Kononov got an AK-47 (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Loading...

Goalkeepers often stand in the firing line from a barrage of shots coming their way and their job is to save them. Russian ice-hockey goalkeeper Saveli Kononov, though, received an AK-47 for helping his side win.

Saveli Kononov put in a match-of-the-match shift to help Izhstal Izhevsk to a 3-2 victory over rivals Chelmet, saving 36 shots on goal. For his efforts, the Russain ice-hockey goalkeeper got an AK-47 as a award.

The National Hockey League (NHL), a professional ice hockey league in North America, is well known for having bizarre traditions of awarding their best performers with 'unusual' gifts.

The Carolina Hurricanes, for example, give their star performer a wood-chopping axe, while the New York Rangers present a 'Broadway Hat'.

Russian side Izhstal Izhevsk though took it to a whole new level, presenting their best performer with an AK-47.

The team even posted a video of the awarding ceremony on their social media handles, where Saveli Kononov can be seen receiving the 'award' from his captain after an official brings the weapon in the dressing room.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram