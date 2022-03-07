Russian Gymnast's Ukraine Invasion Symbol Blasted as 'Shocking'

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who sported an insignia linked to the invasion of Ukraine on a medals podium, was blasted for his “shocking behaviour" on Sunday.

Kuliak’s shirt had the letter ‘Z’ prominently placed as he stood next to Ukraine’s Kovtun Illia, the gold medallist at a Gymnastics World Cup event in Doha.

The ‘Z’ has been seen daubed on Russian tanks and vehicles in Ukraine and has come to symbolise support for the invasion.

Kuliak had won the bronze medal on Saturday.

Ukrainian Illya Kovtun won gold in a gymnastics event in Qatar. Russian Ivan Kuliak won bronze. Then the Russian - with a pompous, smug look on his face - wore a pro-war ‘z’ symbol on the podium. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/BC3hnfvKBo— Don Lewis (@DonLew87) March 7, 2022

Ivan Kuliak at Gymnastics World Cup Doha. Standing proudly on the podium next to Ukrainian with symbol of Russian invasion on his chest. Try again. pic.twitter.com/R1at5EyIeU— Corporal Nobbs (@Noby_Nobbs) March 5, 2022

“The International Gymnastics Federation confirms that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against Ivan Kuliak following his shocking behaviour at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar," a statement from the ruling body said.

It had already been decided that from Monday all Russian and Belarusian gymnasts will be banned from future competitions.

