Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Russian High-jump Star Mariya Lasitskene Slams Officials After Another Doping Ban

Three-time world champion Mariya Lasitskene had also missed the 2016 Rio Olympics because of the doping crisis.

AFP

Updated:December 11, 2019, 8:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Russian High-jump Star Mariya Lasitskene Slams Officials After Another Doping Ban
Mariya Lasitskene. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Moscow: One of Russia's top athletes, three-time world champion high jumper Mariya Lasitskene, on Tuesday called sports officials to account after her country was banned for four years from international competition.

In her open letter published by Championat.com sports website, Lasitskene, a longtime critic of Russian sports officials, demanded to know who has been punished over the country's doping scandal and the fact that she cannot compete under the Russian flag.

Lasitskene missed the 2016 Rio Olympics because of the doping crisis and had threatened to leave Russia so as not to miss the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

"The Russian flag was taken from me at the end of 2015," the 26-year-old wrote, calling herself "an athlete who has a lot of questions".

"Have we done an internal investigation? Who was punished?" Lasitskene said.

"Why is our athletics still using banned substances, and coaches of athletes caught doping are still working while officials in charge are falsifying official documents?"

The World Anti-Doping Agency on Monday banned Russia for four years from major global sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar over manipulated doping data, prompting an angry response from President Vladimir Putin.

Many Russian officials have blamed "anti-Russian hysteria" for the ban.

Lasitskene, who hails from the Russian Caucasus and won gold at the 2015, 2017 and the 2019 World Championships, has previously called on the head of Russia's Athletics Federation to resign.

She has also complained that it was psychologically hard to compete as a neutral.

Some of her supporters have suggested on Instagram that she quit Russia and take up a different citizenship, but Lasitskene on Monday said she did not plan to obtain a new passport.

She said Russian athletics was in poor shape and lamented that nobody was being held accountable.

"I'd like to know, what have the sports ministry and the Russian Olympic Committee done to protect me personally?" she said.

"You created so many commissions but I cannot find any reports of their accomplishments," she added.

"Who is at fault? And who will return to me what I have lost?"

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram