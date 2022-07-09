Russian MMA Fighters Take Part in Blindfolded Tag Team Match

Four Russian MMA fighters were bruised and bleeding after competing in a partially blinded tag team match in the Epic Fighting Championship series.

The most recent EFC event that took place in Russia maintained its reputation for conducting ferocious and bizarre fights. This time, the bout pitted MMA expert Vlad Podkolzin and Daniel Buslovkiy against the duo of Gulmamadov PM and Magamed Taygunov.

As the match began, one member from each team was blindfolded and engaged in a weird brawl. The other fighter stayed aside and watched as the blinded fighters fought each other.

With chaos looming inside the arena, the officials then decided to blindfold all the four fighters and sent them all inside the ring at the same time. The decision seemed senseless but it was not meant to make sense either as the fighters attempted to hit their opponents without knowing where they were or who there were attacking.

The fighters ended up on the floor in a blind wrestling contest on various occasions and had to be separated by the referee at numerous times during the unusual encounter.

The blindfolds were then removed from two fighters, resulting in a major brawl. The fighting became chaotic between the blindfolded combatants and the fighters who could see. The referees were not able to stop the wild commotion. Other members of the security team had to intervene to keep the brawl from spiraling out of control.

With just one minute left in the round, all four men removed their blindfolds and tried to inflict significant hits on their opponents. Throughout the round, they dealt powerful blows while battling in pairs. The fighters’ faces were bloodied and bruised at the end of the round.

Massive mayhem occurred in the following round, as the four fighters once again came together for a vicious brawl. They went all out and tried to knock out their opponent with some fierce punches but no one seemed to bow out. After some grueling back and forth action the match was halted by the officials.

All four boxers stood together for the results along with the match referee. Gulmamadov and Taygunov were declared the winners, and they rejoiced joyfully after winning an extremely tiring and bizarre blindfolded battle was the latest in a long line of outrageous bouts conducted by the EFC.

