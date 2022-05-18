Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Ends Season Early ahead of French Open

Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has ended her 2022 season early due to a knee injury and will miss the upcoming French Open, last year’s Roland Garros runner-up announced on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old has only played three tournaments so far this year and lost her opening match at last week’s Italian Open while struggling physically.

“I’m very sad to say that I’m forced to withdraw from Roland Garros and the rest of the tournaments this year,” Pavlyuchenkova wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Pavlyuchenkova reached her maiden Grand Slam final 12 months ago in Paris but lost a tight three-set match to Czech Barbora Krejcikova.

“I have been playing this in my head for the last week and it has been a really tough decision to make, as Roland Garros was always very special to me, especially after a dream run last year,” she added.

The injury has seen Pavlyuchenkova slip to 21st in the WTA rankings, down from a career-high of world number 11 last November.

