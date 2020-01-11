Take the pledge to vote

Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova Wins Maiden WTA Title in Shenzhen

Ekaterina Alexandrova defeated Elena Rybakina in straight sets to win the Shenzhen Open, her first WTA singles title.

AFP

January 11, 2020
Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova Wins Maiden WTA Title in Shenzhen
Ekaterina Alexandrova (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Shenzhen: Ekaterina Alexandrova won her first WTA singles title after the in-form Russian defeated Elena Rybakina in straight sets in the final of the Shenzhen Open on Saturday.

The fifth seed won 6-2, 6-4 in 73 minutes to begin her season and her Australian Open preparations with a bang.

The 25-year-old Alexandrova, ranked a career-high 34th in the world, collapsed to her knees after dismissing Rybakina, the seventh seed from Kazakhstan.

Alexandrova, who triumphed in a WTA 125K event in Limoges, France last month, defeated former world number one Garbine Muguruza in the semi-finals in southern China.

