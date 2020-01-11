Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova Wins Maiden WTA Title in Shenzhen
Ekaterina Alexandrova defeated Elena Rybakina in straight sets to win the Shenzhen Open, her first WTA singles title.
Ekaterina Alexandrova (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Shenzhen: Ekaterina Alexandrova won her first WTA singles title after the in-form Russian defeated Elena Rybakina in straight sets in the final of the Shenzhen Open on Saturday.
The fifth seed won 6-2, 6-4 in 73 minutes to begin her season and her Australian Open preparations with a bang.
The 25-year-old Alexandrova, ranked a career-high 34th in the world, collapsed to her knees after dismissing Rybakina, the seventh seed from Kazakhstan.
Alexandrova, who triumphed in a WTA 125K event in Limoges, France last month, defeated former world number one Garbine Muguruza in the semi-finals in southern China.
