Ruthless Daniil Medvedev Crushes Alexander Zverev to Win Shanghai Masters

Daniil Medvedev was his ruthless self against Alexander Zverev in the final of Shanghai Masters on Sunday and lifted his second Masters 1000 title to continue his scintillating run on the ATP Tour.

Medvedev thrashed Zverev 6-4, 6-1 in just an hour and 13 minutes to win his fourth title of the season. This was Medvedev's 9th straight sets victory as he has not dropped a single set since St Petersburg Open last month.

Medvedev has been in an unreal form since the American hard court season and this final was his sixth straight final - Washington, Montreal, Cincinnati, US Open, St Petersburg and now, Shanghai.

CAN HE BE STOPPED!?@DaniilMedwed defeats Alex Zverev 6-4 6-1 to pick up his second career ATP Masters 1000 🏆 🎥: @TennisTV #RolexSHMasters pic.twitter.com/adbablvQhj — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 13, 2019

With the win, Medvedev also brought up his first win against Zverev in the fifth attempt and their head-to-head record now reads 4-1, still in favour of the German.

Zverev was clearly not at his best as he failed to get his first serve firing, something that has helped him win all through this tournament. Zverev got only 64 per cent of his first serves in out of which he won 67 per cent. His second serve particularly let him down as he won only 30 per cent of them. He got three double faults in the entire match but two of them came at a very costly stage when he gifted the first set to Medvedev.

Medvedev, on the other hand, got 55 per cent of his first serves in but won 76 per cent of them. He was much better on the second serve, winning 50 per cent of those points. Medvedev saved four of the five break points he faced and was broken only once in the first set.

Medvedev said winning the Shanghai Masters was special for him as it was a prestigious tournament.

"This one is also amazing (despite Cincinnati being the first masters 1000 title), Shanghai is one of the most prestigious Masters on tour. It's special that my photo is going to be in the corridor in the coming years."

What a champion 💪 One word to describe @DaniilMedwed’s 2019 season 👇 pic.twitter.com/bi1P15v6a0 — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 13, 2019

When asked about why he doesn't celebrate his wins too much, Medvedev said, "I said it after Cincinnati I think that everyone has been talking that they want to see something new. So I don't celebrate my wins, just get the win and it's done."

On his unreal season, Medvedev said he would not have believed a few months ago that he could play like this.

"It is outrageous what I have done in the last few months. I have worked for it and I hope I'm gonna do much more."

Medvedev made a fast start, winning his service game and then breaking Zverev's for an early 2-0 lead.

Under a closed stadium roof because of rain in Shanghai, Zverev was suffocating, down 3-0 after 11 minutes.

But the sixth-ranked German sent down an ace to finally get a foothold in the match and then broke back for 3-2.

The duo went with serve until Zverev conceded the set with two calamitous double faults on the trot, the last of which he transpired to gift with a horribly mis-hit second serve that drew a few giggles from the crowd.

The second set began in the same way as the first -- Medvedev breaking Zverev's first service game for a prompt 2-0 lead.

He then broke once more in the fourth for a dominant victory, and sealed the title with an ace -- and the most subtle of smiles.

(With AFP inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.