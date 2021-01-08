News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Ryne Stanek, Astros Agree To $1.1 Million, 1-year Contract
1-MIN READ

Ryne Stanek, Astros Agree To $1.1 Million, 1-year Contract

Ryne Stanek, Astros Agree To $1.1 Million, 1-year Contract

Righthander Ryne Stanek and the Houston Astros agreed Thursday to a $1.1 million, oneyear contract.

HOUSTON: Right-hander Ryne Stanek and the Houston Astros agreed Thursday to a $1.1 million, one-year contract.

Stanek spent last season with the Marlins, and he made $223,778 prorated from his $604,200 salary. He became a free agent he wasn’t offered a contract by Miami by the Dec. 2 deadline.

Stanek has made 152 appearances in the last four seasons with the Rays and Marlins. He has a career 4.00 ERA with 210 strikeouts in 173.1 innings.

He made nine appearances last season with a 7.20 ERA in 10 innings. He did not allow a hit in two innings in the NL Division Series against Atlanta.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...