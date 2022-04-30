S Ezhilarasi, Shikha Narwal and Palak Top Air Pistol Selection Trials

S Ezhilarasi of Tamil Nadu emerged winner in the women’s 10m air pistol competition while Haryana’s Shikha Narwal won in the junior section at the the national selection shooting trials here on Saturday.

Haryana’s Palak claimed the top prize in the youth section, comfortably getting the better of state-mate Rhythm Sangwan 17-9 in the gold medal round.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Ezhilarasi shot 16 to prevail over Haryana’s Palak (12) in the gold medal contest at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

In the final stage elimination, Palak topped with 253.5 and Ezhilarasi followed her with a score of 252.2.

Yuvika Tomar of Uttar Pradesh finished third with 248.9 while Haryana’s Sangwan settled for the fourth place with a total score of 248.4.

Narwal, who also competed in the senior category, was sixth with 196.4.

While she could not finish high in the seniors, Narwal claimed the top prize in the junior section, beating Yuvika Tomar 16-12 in the gold medal match.

With a total score of 249.7, Narwal also topped the final stage elimination, ahead of Tomar (248.6).

Sangwan was third with 247.2 and Palak finished the junior section with a total score of 246.5 to end at fourth place overall.

Winner of the senior competition, Ezhilarasi, with a score of 195.3, was fifth in the junior women’s 10m air pistol event.

Ezhilarasi was third in the youth section with 246.2 while Yashsavi Joshi was fourth with 245.6.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.