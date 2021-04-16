The fourth and final T20I between South Africa and Pakistan will be played at the SuperSport in Centurion on Friday, April 16. Despite all their squad concerns, the hosts have been impressive in the shortest format series so far. But after starting the T20I series with a loss and then making a remarkable comeback in the second to level the series 1-1,Heinrich Klassen’s side were unable to defend a massive total (203/5) in the third T20I against Babar Azam-led Pakistan side and give them an unassailable lead of 2-1 in the series.

Going into the fourth and final T20I at the same venue, the visitors would be looking for another clinical performance and win the series 3-1. As far asKlaasen’s side are concerned,they could surprise the visitors with a win and tie the series.

The 4th T20I between the two sides is scheduled to start at 6:00 PMIST.

SA vs PAK, 4th T20I Live Streaming

All matches of South Africa vs Pakistan 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports network, live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and Jio TV.

SA vs PAK 4th T20I Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, April 16 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The game will start at 6:00 PM IST.

SA vs PAK 4th T20I Probable XIs

: Babar Azam: Heinrich Klassen: Heinrich Klassen: Babar Azam, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen,Fakhar Zaman: George Linde, Faheem Ashraf: Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris RaufJanneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (C, WK), Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Sisanda Magala/Migael Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad WilliamsBabar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

