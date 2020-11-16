Next Story
Sabres Sign 1st-round Pick, Jack Quinn, To 3-year Contract
The Buffalo Sabres signed their firstround draft pick, forward Jack Quinn, to a threeyear entrylevel contract on Monday.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: November 16, 2020, 23:09 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
BUFFALO, N.Y.: The Buffalo Sabres signed their first-round draft pick, forward Jack Quinn, to a three-year entry-level contract on Monday.
Quinn was selected with the No. 8 pick in the draft last month. Listed at 6 feet and 176 pounds, he is coming off a season in which his 52 goals in 62 games ranked second in the Ontario Hockey League.
The 19-year-old Quinn finished in a tie for eighth in the OHL with 89 points, and helped his hometown Ottawa 67s finish with a league-best 50-11-1 record.
With a season of OHL eligibility left, Quinns contract wouldnt kick in this year unless he plays 10 games with the Sabres.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports