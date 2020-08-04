SAC vs DAL Team Prediction NBA, Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks - Playing V, Basketball

Sacramento Kings (SAC) will be up against Dallas Mavericks (DAL) in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the NBA on Wednesday August 5. Both the teams have been on the losing side of their previous fixtures.

SAC are currently placed at 12th spot while DAL are at number 7. The hosts till now have won 28 fixtures while the other team have won 40 matches.

In their last outing, Kings were defeated by Magic on August 3. The final score of the game read 132-116. Meanwhile, Mavericks, in their last match played on the same day, lost to the Suns by 115-117.

The NBA Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks will commence from 12:00 AM.

NBA Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks: SAC vs DAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

NBA SAC vs DAL Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Dream11 Point Guard: Joseph, Doncic

NBA SAC vs DAL Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Dream11 Shooting Guard: Bogdanovic

NBA SAC vs DAL Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Dream11 Small Forward: Bazemore, Hardaway

NBA SAC vs DAL Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Dream11 Power Forward: Bjelica

NBA SAC vs DAL Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Dream11 Centre: Porzingis, Marjanovic

NBA SAC vs DAL, Sacramento Kings possible starting lineup vs Dallas Mavericks: Joseph, Bogdanovic, Bazemore, Bjelica, Barnes

NBA SAC vs DAL, Dallas Mavericks possible starting lineup vs Sacramento Kings: Doncic, Hardaway, Porzingis, Marjanovic, Wright