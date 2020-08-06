SAC vs NOP Dream11 Team Prediction NBA, Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans- Playing V, Basketball

Sacramento Kings (SAC) will welcome New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the NBA on Thursday August 6. Both the teams are pretty much out of form currently. As of now, SAC are placed at number 13 while NOP are at the 11th spot.

Kings, in their previous outing, were defeated by Mavericks. The final score of the match was 110-114. Pelicans, on the other hand, had won their latest fixture. The team defeated the Grizzlies by 109-99.

The NBA Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans will commence from 11:00 PM.

NBA Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans: SAC vs NOP Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

NBA Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans: SAC vs NOP Dream11 Point Guard: Fox, Ball

NBA Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans: SAC vs NOP Dream11 Shooting Guard: Hield, Moore

NBA Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans: SAC vs NOP Dream11 Small Forward: Bazemore, Ingram

NBA Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans: SAC vs NOP Dream11 Power Forward: Bjelica

NBA Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans: SAC vs NOP Dream11 Centre: Favors

NBA SAC vs NOP, Sacramento Kings possible starting lineup vs New Orleans Pelicans: Fox, Hield, Bazemore, Bjelica, Barnes

NBA SAC vs NOP, New Orleans Pelicans possible starting lineup vs Sacramento Kings: Ball, Moore Ingram, Favors, Holiday