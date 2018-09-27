English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sachin Out, Mohanlal In: Kerala Blasters Rope in Mollywood Star As Brand Ambassador
Days after cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar announced his exit from Kerala Blasters after a four-year-long association, Indian Super league (ISL) giant has roped in Mollywood superstar Mohanlal as the new goodwill ambassador of the team.
Mohanlal with the Kerala Blasters team.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
