Sachin Out, Mohanlal In: Kerala Blasters Rope in Mollywood Star As Brand Ambassador

Our goodwill ambassador and team mentor @Mohanlal along with @jamosfoundation and Nimmagadda Prasad unveiling the new kit for the season!#KeralaBlasters #NewSeason #NewYellowIsInTown pic.twitter.com/jYkAvcjnHx — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) September 26, 2018

Days after cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar announced his exit from Kerala Blasters after a four-year-long association, Indian Super league (ISL) giant has roped in Mollywood superstar Mohanlal as the new goodwill ambassador of the team.“Introducing our goodwill ambassador and team mentor. Our own @Mohanlal! #KeralaBlasters #HeroISL #ISL,” Kerala blasters announced on Twitter on Wednesday.Mohanlal unveiled the team jersey for the 2018-19 season at an event held in Kochi on Wednesday.“I feel extremely proud and happy to be associated with Kerala Blasters because I believe that football can inspire youngsters to find the path of success in life. Blasters is doing a lot for the growth of football at the ground level. I will do my best to carry this forward,” Mohanlal said, adding the number of KBFC football schools will be increased from 25 to 50.Hailing the club members and supporters who stood with the flood relief works the actor said blasters will honour the Kerala fishermen for their selfless service during the devastating floods.With Mohanlal's appointment as brand ambassador and team mentor of the Kerala team, the management hopes the 58-year-old actor, fondly called 'Lalettan' will fill the void left by Sachin's departure.Sachin Tendulkar, who was the co-owner of Kerala Blasters had confirmed earlier this month that he had sold his 20 per cent stakes in the team and would no longer be a part of the team.Kerala Blasters being coached by former England goalkeeper David James will take on ATK on September 29 in the inaugural match of Indian Super League 2018-19.