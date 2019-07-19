Sachin Tendulkar, Allan Donald, Cathryn Fitzpatrick Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, former South African speedster Allan Donald and Australia's Cathryn Fitzpatrick became the latest inductees into the ICC Hall of fame, the International Cricket Council announced in a ceremony held on Thursday (July 19). Tendulkar, who holds the record of most Test and One-Day International runs as well as the most centuries in both formats and is the only cricketer in the history of the game to notch up 100 international tons became the sixth Indian batsman to be bestowed with this honour. Donald popularly known as 'White Lightning', was one of South Africa's greatest ever fast bowler. He was the first bowler from his country to take 300 Test wickets and is one of the players credited with South Africa’s success in the game after their return to international cricket in 1991. Former Australian seamer Fitzpatrick was a pioneer of women's cricket and easily the best pacer of her time.