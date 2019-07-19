Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়াAssamese
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
news18
» » News18 Shorts

Sachin Tendulkar, Allan Donald, Cathryn Fitzpatrick Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame

Jul 19, 2019 02:59 PM IST India India
Share

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, former South African speedster Allan Donald and Australia's Cathryn Fitzpatrick became the latest inductees into the ICC Hall of fame, the International Cricket Council announced in a ceremony held on Thursday (July 19). Tendulkar, who holds the record of most Test and One-Day International runs as well as the most centuries in both formats and is the only cricketer in the history of the game to notch up 100 international tons became the sixth Indian batsman to be bestowed with this honour. Donald popularly known as 'White Lightning', was one of South Africa's greatest ever fast bowler. He was the first bowler from his country to take 300 Test wickets and is one of the players credited with South Africa’s success in the game after their return to international cricket in 1991. Former Australian seamer Fitzpatrick was a pioneer of women's cricket and easily the best pacer of her time.

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram