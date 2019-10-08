Sachin Tendulkar, PV Sindhu and Bajrang Punia Wish Fans on Dussehra

Indian Sportspersons wished fellow Indians on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish his fans a very happy Dussehra.

"Wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra. May this festival bring the best of health, happiness and success in our lives," Sachin tweeted.

Bajrang Punia also wished his fans on twitter and emphasised the message that good triumph over evil.

"May the Goddess power your lives with happiness, success, and lots of energy," PV Sidhu wished on social media.

Cricket stars Virender Sehwag, Cheteshwar Pujara, among others also took to social media to wish India on Dussehra.

"May the spirit of Dushhera bring in courage, hope and many auspicious beginnings in your life #HappyDussehra," wished Sehwag on Twitter.

"Enjoy the victory of good over the evil. May you have a fun-filled and blissful," Ravi Shastri wrote.

"May the good in you always emerge victorious happy Dussehra," Harbhajan Singh wished his fans on the occasion of Vijay Dashmi.

"Enjoy the victory of good over evil. May you have a fun-filled and blissful Dussehr #HappyDussehra," tweeted Pujara.

