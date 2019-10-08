Sachin Tendulkar, PV Sindhu and Bajrang Punia Wish Fans on Dussehra
Sachin Tendulkar, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia among others took to social media to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.
Sachin Tendulkar and PV Sindhu (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Indian Sportspersons wished fellow Indians on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish his fans a very happy Dussehra.
"Wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra. May this festival bring the best of health, happiness and success in our lives," Sachin tweeted.
Wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra. May this festival bring the best of health, happiness and success in our lives.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 8, 2019
Bajrang Punia also wished his fans on twitter and emphasised the message that good triumph over evil.
होती जीत सत्य की और असत्य की हार, यही संदेश देता है दशहरा का त्यौहार! शुभ दशहरा 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5wC409CCeZ— Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) October 8, 2019
"May the Goddess power your lives with happiness, success, and lots of energy," PV Sidhu wished on social media.
Cricket stars Virender Sehwag, Cheteshwar Pujara, among others also took to social media to wish India on Dussehra.
"May the spirit of Dushhera bring in courage, hope and many auspicious beginnings in your life #HappyDussehra," wished Sehwag on Twitter.
May the spirit of Dushhera bring in courage, hope and many auspicious beginnings in your life #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/8OOLWUmj5Y— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 8, 2019
"Enjoy the victory of good over the evil. May you have a fun-filled and blissful," Ravi Shastri wrote.
"May the good in you always emerge victorious happy Dussehra," Harbhajan Singh wished his fans on the occasion of Vijay Dashmi.
"Enjoy the victory of good over evil. May you have a fun-filled and blissful Dussehr #HappyDussehra," tweeted Pujara.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rich Folks Take Note, Samsung Galaxy Fold Goes up For Preorder Again From October 11
- Harbhajan Mocks Veena Malik's English in Twitter War Over Imran Khan's Speech
- Robert Downey Jr Appreciates Martin Scorsese's Opinion on Marvel Films Not Cinema
- India's First Private Train Serves Water in Biodegradable Bottles
- Vodafone Testing Open Cellular Radio Tech That Could Lower Cellphone Rates