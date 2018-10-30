GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SAFF Members Leave Saudi Arabia-backed SWAFF Before AFC Congress

India and six other members of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) have pulled out of a Saudi Arabia-led new football bloc with immediate effect, the All India Football FEderation (AIFF) said on Tuesday.

Reuters

Updated:October 30, 2018, 5:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SAFF Members Leave Saudi Arabia-backed SWAFF Before AFC Congress
(Image: Facebook/officialSWAFF)
Loading...
India and six other members of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) have pulled out of a Saudi Arabia-led new football bloc with immediate effect, the All India Football FEderation (AIFF) said on Tuesday.

Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Sr Lanka and Pakistan are the other SAFF nations to have left South West Asian Football Federation (SWAFF) on the eve of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) congress in Kuala Lumpur.

"The withdrawal precedes the expected official recognition of AFC's five Regional Federations by the AFC Congress on Wednesday", the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a statement.

AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa is expected to seek support at the Congress for his reelection in April when he is likely to face challenge from SWAFF head Adel Ezzat of Saudi Arabia.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...