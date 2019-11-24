Take the pledge to vote

Sagar Jaglan, 3 Others Win Gold at U-15 Asian Wrestling Championships

Sagar Jaglan, Vishal, Deepak Chahal and Jatin won gold for India on the final day of the Under-15 Asian Wrestling Championships.

PTI

November 24, 2019
Taichung: Sagar Jaglan erased a massive 1-6 deficit to grab a gold in the freestyle 68kg category as India concluded its campaign at the Under-15 Asian Wrestling Championships with 28 medals, including 13 gold, here on Sunday.

Led by 2019 Cadet World Championships bronze medallist Deepak Chahal, the freestyle grapplers continued their heroics to capture four gold medals on the final day of the competition.

While Chahal won the gold in 75kg, Haryana's Vishal (62kg), Sagar Jaglan (68kg), and Madhya Pradesh's Jatin (85kg) were the others who finished on the top podium.

Most impressive of the lot was Sagar. He was down 1-6 against Bexultanov Yerkhan of Kazakhstan, he made a remarkable turnaround in the last 20 seconds to win the bout 7-6.

India finished on top of the team rankings in freestyle for the first time with 225 points as all 10 wrestlers finished on the podium. Kazakhstan finished second while Japan was third.

India's Greco-Roman wrestlers added one gold and two silver on the final day.

Harsh remained unbeatable in the 44kg to capture the yellow metal. With 204 points, India finished second behind Kazakhstan who accumulated 230 points.

The exploits of Indian girls also continued on Sunday with Komal (42kg), Sheetal (46kg) and Dhanshri Fand (50kg) contributing three silver medals to the tally.

Japan pushed India to the second spot in the girls team rankings. India finished with 212 points, 13 less than Japan.

