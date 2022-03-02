SAI And MEA Intervene to Help Race Walker Amit Khatri to Travel to Oman For World Championships

Sports Authority of India (SAI) with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) recently helped U-20 World Silver Medallist Amit Khatri reach Muscat, Oman where he is set to compete in the upcoming World Athletics Racewalking Championships.

Amit, who is part of India’s Racewalking team at the event, is set to compete in the 10km Race Walk event and was earlier unable to head out to Oman after his travel request was denied by Omani authorities due to the prevailing COVID19 vaccination requirement.

As his event is scheduled to take place on the very first day of the championship, SAI immediately approached MEA for their intervention and assistance.

“I got vaccinated just a few days before the competition and thus was not able to get permission to travel and participate in the World Championship. Due to which I had lost all hope, and thought I would not be able to compete.” Amit said.

Officers in MEA reached out to the Ministry of Health of Oman and other authorities through Indian Embassy in Muscat and promptly facilitated his travel as he has now completed double vaccination. MEA also appointed a liaison officer at the Muscat Airport for support with Emigration.

“I am very thankful to the MEA, SAI, TOPS, and AFI for helping me out of this situation. Their timely intervention has helped me reach the competition in time and now I am more determined to give my best in the competition so I not only make the country but everyone who helped me out proud of my performance," he added.

Amit, who is also SAI’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme’s (TOPS) athlete, had created history last year when he became the first Race Walker from India to win a medal at the U-20 World Championships. Admiring at his feat, the World Athletics (WA), the global track and field governing body, had then marked him as the ‘one to watch out for in the future in their featured article that month.

