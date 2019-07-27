SAI Expels International Medal-Winning Archer, Coach from Junior National Camp
Sports Authority of India expelled Asian Games silver medal-winning archer and a coach on disciplinary grounds.
For representational purpose.
A World Championships bronze medal-winning archer was on Saturday expelled from the junior national camp at Sports Authority of India's Rohtak centre after it was found that she had gone home from the camp without seeking official permission.
The archer, who has also won an Asian Games silver medal, was absent from the camp from July 21-24.
An archery coach from the same camp was also asked to leave it because of his absence on the same dates, without intimating the competent official.
Sports Authority of India sought a report on the incident from the competent authority at the camp, following which it was decided to strike off the names of both the athlete and the coach from the camp as a disciplinary measure.
A letter addressed to the athlete and the coach from SAI read: "As maintenance of discipline is the core of a National Camp, this act on your part has been viewed seriously by the Competent Authority and as a disciplinary measure, your name has been struck off from the ongoing National Camp with immediate effect".
