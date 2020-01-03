SAI Promises to Arrange Archers' Boarding and Lodging during Olympic Selection Trials

Pune: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday promised it will arrange for boarding and lodging of top recurve archers who are currently here to take part in the selection trials for the Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers starting on Saturday.

"The government will provide support as has been done for the national campers for the boarding and lodging of the men's and women's recurve archers competing at the trials in the Army Sports Institute (ASI)," the SAI said in a statement.

"No athlete attending a national camp or trail will have to pay for boarding and lodging. The government will provide support, like in previous cases, to the men's and women's recurve archers competing at the trials in the ASI, Pune, that starts on Jan 4," a statement from Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju's office Twitter handle further assured.

There have been reports that archers were left to arrange food and stay for themselves as SAI did not make any arrangements in the absence of suspended Archery Association of India.

