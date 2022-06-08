SAI Terminates Contract of Cycling Coach Accused of 'Inappropriate Behaviour’

The Sports Authority of India has terminated the contract of chief coach R K Sharma who was accused of “inappropriate behaviour” by a national level cyclist who as part of the training-cum-competition trip to Slovenia, which was the preparatory camp for the Asian Track Cycling Championships which is scheduled in Delhi from June 18 to 22. SAI constituted committee found allegations against Sharma to be true.

Woman Cyclist Accuses India Coach of ‘Inappropriate Behaviour’ During Official Camp

“SAI constituted an enquiry committee to hear the case of a national level cyclist’s complaint against a coach of inappropriate behaviour during a foreign exposure trip in Slovenia which was organised by the Cycling Federation of India. The committee has submitted its preliminary report today and Prima facia the case is established and the allegations of the athlete are found to be true.”

SAI Calls Back Entire Indian Contingent from Slovenia in Wake of Allegations against Coach

“The coach who was hired on the recommendation of the Cycling Federation of India had a contract with the Sports Authority of India. Following the report, SAI has terminated the contract of the coach with immediate effect. The committee will continue detailed investigation into the case and submit a final report.” read an official release.

In wake of the allegations, SAI had decided to call the entire Indian contingent back to India. The Indian endurance contingent, consisting of five male and one female cyclist, was scheduled to return on June 14 from Slovenia. SAI has already called back the cyclist, who made the allegations and formed an enquiry committee to look into the matter.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.