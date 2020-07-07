SAI to Open Karni Singh Shooting Range for Olympic-bound Shooters

With an eye on the Tokyo Olympics, Sports Authority of India (SAI) in its endeavour to support Indian athletes for their Olympic preparation is opening Dr Karni Singh shooting range from Wednesday for Olympic-bound shooters.

In the first phase, the facility would be opened only for athletes who have a probability of making it to the Olympics and form part of the core team of Indian shooting.

"All precautions as per the guidelines issued by the Government and the SAI SOP would be strictly adhered to at the ranges to provide a safe training environment to the shooters and maintain social-distancing norms to prevent any transmission of the virus," a statement said.

The shooters would have to book online training slots to avoid crowding at the range, with only single point entry to the range with adherence to thermal screening, as per the laid down procedure. The shooters would also need to download Aarogya Setu on their phone, the status of which would be checked at the entry gate.

In addition, the operation of lanes and shooting stations has been restricted to ensure the social distancing norms between two shooters. Only 25/80 (10Mtr), 25/50 (25 Mtr), 40/80 (50 Mtr) lanes for rifle and pistol and 03/06 shooting station in the shotgun ranges would be made operational to maintain ‘Do Gaz ki Doori' and ensure social distancing.

The range has also incorporated DOs and DONTs for shooters to prevent any contact between them and advice the shooters not to share their personal equipment such as gun, ammunition, sports jackets, sports shoes, sports glasses etc. and also hand sanitizer, water bottles, towels, gloves and so on.