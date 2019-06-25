Saif Ali Khan Ignores Pakistani Troll like a Nawab During India vs Pakistan World Cup Clash
Saif Ali Khan and Alaia Furniturewalla were heckled by Pakistani fans as they made their way to the stadium. The Bollywood actor's cool response has won the internet.
Saif Ali Khan and Alaia Furniturewalla at the India vs Pakistan match (Photo Credit: Pooja Bedi Twitter)
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was recently seen at the Old Trafford in Manchester cheering for Team India led by Virat Kohli, as they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. India squad won by 89 runs (via DLS method) and extented their unbeaten record against Pakistan at the Cricket World Cups.
Amidst all of this, Saif, who was present at the venue with Alaia Furniturewalla (Pooja Bedi's daughter), had to face a rather unfortunate incident when a Pakistan fan ridiculed him as well as Alaia, making it an awkward situation for both the actors.
In a video doing rounds on social media, a fan could be heard calling the Bollywood actor 'Indian cricket team's 11th water boy'. The person further mocked Saif, who is legendary Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's son, as an "actor who always kills Pakistanis in his movies." The person did not even spare Alaia, making fun of her by calling her Saif's 'bitiya rani.' The individual kept on insulting the two actors by passing unnecessary comments.
Here is a video of the incident,
Our shaheen surprised Saif Ali khan pic.twitter.com/tMLjNqaFlS
— Anabiya Khan (@AnabiyaOfficial) June 16, 2019
However, Saif, a veteran actor, never lost his cool and rather chose to reply to the heckler with dignified silence. He could also be seen protectively guiding Aalia into the confines of the building, showing how to maintain one's composure when in tough situations.
However, this is not the first time that Kareena Kapoor Khan's husband has shut trolls in style. While he chose silence over a response this time, past episodes have shown him to be very witty when it comes to replying to trolls.
Once when he was gracing Arbaaz Khan's show Pinch, he was made to read out mean tweets and reply to them. One question that was directed to the actor was how he feels to be a nawab and hold on to his "hukkumat". The actor simply answered that he has "never been interested in being a nawab," and that he prefers "eating kebabs."
During the same show, the actor read out a comment from a troll who claimed that the actor "bought a Padma Shri", to which he replied, "I'm afraid that is not possible. It's a bit beyond me to bribe the Indian government. You will have to ask more senior people."
Notably, Saif who will soon be seen in the second season of Sacred Games, has started shooting for his upcoming movie Jawaani Jaaneman in London, with Aalia. The actor plays father to Aalia in the film.
