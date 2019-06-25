Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Saif Ali Khan Ignores Pakistani Troll like a Nawab During India vs Pakistan World Cup Clash

Saif Ali Khan and Alaia Furniturewalla were heckled by Pakistani fans as they made their way to the stadium. The Bollywood actor's cool response has won the internet.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2019, 1:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Saif Ali Khan Ignores Pakistani Troll like a Nawab During India vs Pakistan World Cup Clash
Saif Ali Khan and Alaia Furniturewalla at the India vs Pakistan match (Photo Credit: Pooja Bedi Twitter)
Loading...

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was recently seen at the Old Trafford in Manchester cheering for Team India led by Virat Kohli, as they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. India squad won by 89 runs (via DLS method) and extented their unbeaten record against Pakistan at the Cricket World Cups.

Amidst all of this, Saif, who was present at the venue with Alaia Furniturewalla (Pooja Bedi's daughter), had to face a rather unfortunate incident when a Pakistan fan ridiculed him as well as Alaia, making it an awkward situation for both the actors.

In a video doing rounds on social media, a fan could be heard calling the Bollywood actor 'Indian cricket team's 11th water boy'. The person further mocked Saif, who is legendary Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's son, as an "actor who always kills Pakistanis in his movies." The person did not even spare Alaia, making fun of her by calling her Saif's 'bitiya rani.' The individual kept on insulting the two actors by passing unnecessary comments.

Here is a video of the incident,

However, Saif, a veteran actor, never lost his cool and rather chose to reply to the heckler with dignified silence. He could also be seen protectively guiding Aalia into the confines of the building, showing how to maintain one's composure when in tough situations.

However, this is not the first time that Kareena Kapoor Khan's husband has shut trolls in style. While he chose silence over a response this time, past episodes have shown him to be very witty when it comes to replying to trolls.

Once when he was gracing Arbaaz Khan's show Pinch, he was made to read out mean tweets and reply to them. One question that was directed to the actor was how he feels to be a nawab and hold on to his "hukkumat". The actor simply answered that he has "never been interested in being a nawab," and that he prefers "eating kebabs."

During the same show, the actor read out a comment from a troll who claimed that the actor "bought a Padma Shri", to which he replied, "I'm afraid that is not possible. It's a bit beyond me to bribe the Indian government. You will have to ask more senior people."

Notably, Saif who will soon be seen in the second season of Sacred Games, has started shooting for his upcoming movie Jawaani Jaaneman in London, with Aalia. The actor plays father to Aalia in the film.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram