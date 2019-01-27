English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saina Claims Indonesia Masters After Injured Marin Limps Out of Final
Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal claimed her first BWF title in two years after three-time world champion Carolina Marin of Spain limped out of the Indonesia Masters final due to a leg injury, here Sunday.
Jakarta: Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal claimed her first BWF title in two years after three-time world champion Carolina Marin of Spain limped out of the Indonesia Masters final due to a leg injury, here Sunday.
The London Olympics bronze medallist was trailing 4-10 in the opening game when Marin decided to withdraw from the contest.
"It is important year for all of us. This was not good at all. She is a tough competitor, she started off well and it is unfortunate what happened today," said Saina, who last won a BWF title in 2017 in Malaysia.
It is a creditable performance for the Indian, who had suffered a shin injury late last year.
"I just came out of injury. I played this events to see how good is this. and I'm happy I could play the semifinals at Malaysia and final here. Looking forward to get back to shape and play next tournament," she said.
"I have been getting injured in the last few years. I always try to come back stronger, there is no secret. I want to thank physios and coaches who are supporting me a lot."
Saina had won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, a bronze at the Asian Games, besides reaching finals at the Denmark, Indonesia Masters and Syed Modi International.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
