English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saina, Kashyap Win; Pranaav-Sikki Lose in Syed Modi Tournament
Defending champions Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy crashed out in the mixed doubles opening round but Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap notched up easy wins to make a positive start at the Syed Modi World Tour Super 300 in Lucknow on Wednesday.
Saina Nehwal. (AP/ PTI Image)
Loading...
Lucknow: Defending champions Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy crashed out in the mixed doubles opening round but Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap notched up easy wins to make a positive start at the Syed Modi World Tour Super 300 in Lucknow on Wednesday.
Top seeds Pranaav and Sikki lost 14-21 11-21 to China's Ren Xiangyu and Zhou Chaomin in just 31 minutes.
Second seeded Saina, who had won the Lucknow tournament thrice in the past, thrashed Mauritius' Kate Foo Kune 21-10 21-10 in the women's singles, while former Commonwealth Games champion Kashyap dismissed Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 21-14 21-12 in a one-sided men's singles match.
London Olympics bronze medallist Saina will face compatriot Amolika Singh Sisodiya next, while Kashyap will meet Indonesia's Firman Abdul Kholik.
Former Singapore Open champion B Sai Praneeth also crossed the men's singles opening hurdle, beating Russia's Sergey Sirant 21-12 21-10. He will square off against Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia.
Subhankar Dey, who had claimed his maiden title at SaarLorLux Open, beat Sweden's Felix Burestedt 21-15 21-13 to set up a clash with Lu Guangzu of China.
Former national champion Rituparna Das, seeded eighth, saw off Russia's Natalia Perminvova 21-19 18-21 21-10 and will face compatriot Shruti Mundada in the women's singles.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, seeded sixth, also notched up a 21-10 21-10 win over compatriots Krishna Prasad Garaga and Rutaparna Panda in the mixed doubles opening round.
Among others, Prashi Joshi, Saili Rane, Riya Mookerjee, Pardeshi Shreyanshi, Reshma Karthik and Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka also made it to the women's singles second round.
Top seeds Pranaav and Sikki lost 14-21 11-21 to China's Ren Xiangyu and Zhou Chaomin in just 31 minutes.
Second seeded Saina, who had won the Lucknow tournament thrice in the past, thrashed Mauritius' Kate Foo Kune 21-10 21-10 in the women's singles, while former Commonwealth Games champion Kashyap dismissed Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 21-14 21-12 in a one-sided men's singles match.
London Olympics bronze medallist Saina will face compatriot Amolika Singh Sisodiya next, while Kashyap will meet Indonesia's Firman Abdul Kholik.
Former Singapore Open champion B Sai Praneeth also crossed the men's singles opening hurdle, beating Russia's Sergey Sirant 21-12 21-10. He will square off against Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia.
Subhankar Dey, who had claimed his maiden title at SaarLorLux Open, beat Sweden's Felix Burestedt 21-15 21-13 to set up a clash with Lu Guangzu of China.
Former national champion Rituparna Das, seeded eighth, saw off Russia's Natalia Perminvova 21-19 18-21 21-10 and will face compatriot Shruti Mundada in the women's singles.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, seeded sixth, also notched up a 21-10 21-10 win over compatriots Krishna Prasad Garaga and Rutaparna Panda in the mixed doubles opening round.
Among others, Prashi Joshi, Saili Rane, Riya Mookerjee, Pardeshi Shreyanshi, Reshma Karthik and Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka also made it to the women's singles second round.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Blame Duckworth-Lewis as India Lose T20 Match Against Australia Despite Scoring 'More'
- Sad News For Marvel Fans, Avengers 4 Trailer is Not Coming This Friday
- Saif Ali Khan on Taimur Doll: I am Glad People are Benefiting from Him
- Samsung Galaxy A9 Vs OnePlus 6T: The New Alternate Flagship Smartphone Battle
- Opposites Attract: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Walk Different Paths in Funny Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...