Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Posts on Instagram

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are the dream duo of badminton, setting couple goals now and then with their supportive messages for each other, pictures from the romantic vacations and loving comments. On Thursday, December 17, the badminton players celebrated their second marriage anniversary after getting hitched in 2018 following a long courtship. To celebrate the day and the love that they share, Kashyap posted a picture of the two on Instagram.

Taken from the couple's recent Maldives holiday, the shuttlers can be seen standing with the blue sea in the background. The two seem to be enjoying each other's company as the setting sun added a golden hue to the picture. Calling Saina the "woman who always has my back", Kashyap affirmed that "Love always wins".

The caption practically drooped honey. A part of it read, "No matter what is going on in our lives, I know that together we can accomplish anything."

Saina was also not behind. Taking to her social media handle, the Olympic Bronze medallist shared a picture of the two from a wedding party where the pair are posing with colour coordinated outfits. While Saina dons an orange and blue lehenga, Kashyap glowed in a yellow kurta.

Saina wrote, "Thank you for loving me for who I am...," adding how time flew by.

Later, she also posted glimpses from their anniversary celebration. The ace player had thanked Marriott Executive Apartments for arranging the red balloons, swan shaped towels, rose petals, the celebratory cake and couple rings.

Earlier this month, Kashyap had tested positive for COVID-19 but Saina's results had come out negative (https://www.news18.com/news/sports/parupalli-kashyap-hs-prannoy-along-with-two-more-test-covid-19-positive-3149201.html). The Commonwealth Games gold medallist had then gone into isolation.

He tested positive along with three other shuttlers, including HS Prannoy, RMV Guru Sai Dutt and doubles specialist, Pranaav Jerry Chopra.