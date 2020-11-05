Saina Nehwal Calls Parineeti Chopra Her ‘Lookalike’ on Seeing 'First Look' from Her Biopic

Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal, who has many feathers to her cap, will be soon having a Bollywood film made on her life.

The sportsperson took to Twitter where she shared a picture of actor Parineeti Chopra where she appears like the badminton player.

Quote-tweeting Parineeti’s photo, Saina said, “My lookalike @ParineetiChopra.”

The fan page of Parineeti had shared the picture with the caption that this is going to be huge. It has tagged both Parineeti and Saina in the tweet.

In the picture, Parineeti can be seen in shorter hair, similar to Saina’s and is wearing a blue jersey. She also has two tic tac pins in her hair, the way Saina puts during many of her matches.

This is the first time that Parineeti’s look from the biopic can be seen since the film shooting began.

The biopic which is named Saina is be directed by Amole Gupte. Apart from Parineeti, the film also has Paresh Rawal and Manav Kaul.

Speaking about the film, Parineet had reportedly said that she has been given the best trainers and physio team to train her for the role. She was given the title role after she replaced actor Shraddha Kapoor.

Almost two weeks ago on Parineeti’s birthday, Saina had shared a video of the two where they discussed weight issues. In the video, both agreed that their weight keeps fluctuating drastically. The two are seemingly bonding well since Parineeti started working on Saina's biopic.

View this post on Instagram Weight issues @parineetichopra A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) on Oct 22, 2020 at 1:06am PDT

Parineeti visited Saina Nehwal’s parents as well and the badminton player shared a lovely picture of her family with Parineeti on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Looking forward .... #sainanehwalbiopic ✌✌ A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) on Oct 12, 2020 at 6:40am PDT

With this biopic, Saina joins the likes of boxer Mary Kom, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and sprinter Milkha Singh who have their biopics. Leading actors like Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput have worked on biopics and Parineeti will be joining this list.