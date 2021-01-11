Saina Nehwal Congratulates Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for Birth of Baby Girl

Saina Nehwal was among the first of the celebrities to congratulate Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after the Indian men's cricket team captain announced the birth of their baby girl. Kohli took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he and Anushka had been blessed with a baby girl in the afternoon and that they were thrilled to begin this new chapter of their lives.

Saina replied on his Twitter post with a "Congratulations both of u" and two blush emojis.

Congratulations both of u ☺️☺️ — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 11, 2021

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love Virat," Kohli wrote in his Twitter post.

Indian Super League club FC Goa also took to Twitter to congratulated their co-owner and wished the couple "happy parenting".

AIFF president Praful Patel also congratulated the couple and wished for the best of the baby girl. "My warmest congratulations to you on your entry into the world of parenthood! May the life of your beautiful baby girl be blessed abundantly with great joy, good health and remarkable achievements," he wrote.

My warmest congratulations to you on your entry into the world of parenthood! May the life of your beautiful baby girl be blessed abundantly with great joy, good health and remarkable achievements.@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli #Congratulations https://t.co/tOecqHxwGd — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) January 11, 2021

Kohli had returned to India after the first Test match to be with his wife. Back in July he had announced on Twitter that he and his wife are expecting their first child.

Recently, Anushka Sharma had been sharing with her fans all her cheat meals she had been having. The actress had been eating some lip-smacking food and a day ago, she enjoyed a lavish Sindhi meal and shared a glimpse of it on social media.

On Sunday afternoon, the actress shared an Instagram story with an elaborate platter spread on the dining table. "Thank you for this ultimate Sindhi brunch!" she wrote over the photo.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. The couple had a destination wedding in Italy.