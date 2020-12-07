Saina Nehwal Looks a Million Bucks in Her Latest Instagram Photos

Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal, who's quite active on social media circuits, recently posted a new photo of her on the photo-video sharing platform. India's first Olympic medallist shuttler Nehwal took to Instagram and shared a couple of lovely photos for her 1.5 million and counting followers. Nehwal looked stunning as she posed in a yellow coloured ensemble, which was her choice for the haldi ceremony of fellow badminton player Guru Sai Dutt.

See her look here:

In the caption, Nehwal wrote, "Be yourself, there's no one better....." with a couple of heart shaped emojis. Since going online, the picture has already garnered more than 42,000 likes and comments of admiration also started pouring in.

The 30-year old, in recent times, has been sharing pictures on different occasions and in several outfits. In earlier posts, Nehwal shared a couple of photos in different dresses while attending events related to badminton player Guru Sai Dutt's wedding.

In another post featuring Indian badminton's power couple Nehwal and husband Parupalli Kashyap, the ace player looked fabulous in a beige lehenga choli, while hubby matched her in the same colour tone in a chic sherwani. She captioned the post as, "Ready for another wedding tonight."

She also shared another photo of the couple with the newly wed Sai Dutt pair and wrote, "Wish u both very happy married life @amulya.gullapalli and @gurusaidutt."

The celebrity sports couple are on a break from training and it has been seven months since they last entered the court. The star badminton couple had earlier pulled out of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament at the last-minute citing fitness concerns.

Meanwhile, four top Indian men's badminton players including former CWG gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy and RMV Guru Sai Dutt, tested positive for COVID-19 but they are all 'asymtomatic'. Doubles specialist Pranaav Jerry Chopra is the fourth player to test positive. All the players are currently in self-isolation.