Saina Nehwal Shares 'Black and White' Picture with Husband Parupalli Kashyap from Maldives

Badminton players Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are vacationing in Maldives currently. Saina recently shared pictures from her outing and the couple looks ravishing. Taking to Instagram, Saina posted multiple pictures of herself with husband Parupalli. She is dressed in a little black dress while Parupalli is wearing a white shirt with ripped black jeans. The two are seemingly in a houseboat as there is water in the background.

She captioned the picture, "Black n white," presumably referring to the clothes the two are wearing. She used the hashtag ocean dinner to hint that the two will be having dinner by the ocean.

Since being posted 10 hours ago, the picture has already garnered more than 45,000 likes and comments of admiration also started pouring in.

Saina and Parupalli are holidaying in Maldives. Two days ago, Saina posted a picture which made it clear that badminton player Sai Praneeth and his wife have also accompanied the couple to the Maldives trip.

Sai too posted a picture from the same resort with his wife.

Saina shared a video from the same evening where Parupalli can be seen singing an old Bollywood song. In the caption, Saina said that she loved it and it is her favourite song.

The two badminton players got married in December 2018 in a private ceremony. Both the husband and wife pulled out of the Denmark Open which happened between October 13 to October 18 this year. Speaking about the same, Saina said that she has decided to start the season with Asian Games in January.