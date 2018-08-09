Saina Nehwal Slips Out of Top-10 BWF Rankings

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal slipped a place to move out of the top 10 of the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings released on Thursday.After her loss to Rio gold medallist and reigning world champion Carolina Marin at the Nanjing World Championships quarter-finals, Saina has slid one rung to the 11th place.Saina's compatriot P.V. Sindhu, who too lost to Marin in the final of the same tournament to take the silver, remained static at the third spot.Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying holds the top spot, followed by Japanese Akane Yamaguchi.In the men's rankings, Indian Kidambi Srikanth dropped two places to be at the eighth place while H.S. Prannoy is static at No.11.On the other hand, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty gained two spots to be at the 23rd place in the men's doubles while no Indian pair features in the top 20 of the women's doubles rankings.Coming to the mixed doubles pairs, Indian duo comprising Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy also lost a couple of spots and are now at the 24th place.