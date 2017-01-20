GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Saina Nehwal Storms Into Malaysia Masters Semifinals

Former World No 1 Saina Nehwal stayed on course for the women's singles title at the season-opening Malaysia Masters after she advanced to the semifinals of the USD 120,000 Grand Prix Gold badminton tournament on Friday.

Press Trust Of India

Updated:January 20, 2017, 6:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Saina Nehwal Storms Into Malaysia Masters Semifinals
Saina Nehwal. (Getty Images)

Sarawak (Malaysia): Former World No 1 Saina Nehwal stayed on course for the women's singles title at the season-opening Malaysia Masters after she advanced to the semifinals of the USD 120,000 Grand Prix Gold badminton tournament on Friday.

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina dished out a dominating show to edge past eighth seed Indonesian

Fitriani Fitriani 21-15, 21-14 in a 40-minute contest. This was the Indian's third win over the World No. 40.

The top seeded Indian, who had clinched the Australian Open Super Series title last year, will face Hong Kong's Yip Pui Yin in the semifinals. Saina has a 6-2 head-to-head record against Yin, who had last beaten the Indian at 2010 Asian Games.

In the men's singles, World No. 19 Ajay Jayaram found the going tough against Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, who beat the sixth seeded Indian 21-13 21-8 in just 28 minutes.

This was Jayaram's third defeat to the Indonesian, having lost to him at Hyderabad Asia Team Championship and French Open as well.

Saina took her own time to get her bearing against Fitriani, who quickly opened up a 4-0 lead and consolidated her position to reach 11-6 lead at the interval.

However, the Indian soon started gathering points after the break and caught up with Fitriani at 12-12. Saina soon jumped to a 16-14 lead and then reeled off five straight points to pocket the opening game.

In the second game, Saina continued with her dominating show as she opened a 4-2 lead early on and then jumped to a 9-5 advantage before entering the breather at 11-6. Yin gave a fightback after the interval and narrowed down the gap to 12-13 but Saina soon marched ahead and sealed the match.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES