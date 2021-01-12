Saina Nehwal Tests Positive for Covid-19, Forced to Withdraw from Thailand Open: Report

Saina Nehwal was forced to withdraw from the Thailand Open in Bangkok after she tested positive for coronavirus , it was reported on Tuesday. This is the second time Saina has caught coronavirus , having recovered from it only a few weeks ago.

Saina tested positive in her third test on Monday following which she had to withdraw from the tournament, journalist Abhijeet Kulkarni reports.

Furthermore, another Indian player has also tested positive for the virus but his/her identity is yet to be revealed.

Kulkarni said Saina has conveyed that she had been asked to go into hospital quaratine following the positive test.

This is not the first time Saina has had to deal with coronavirus . She had recovered only a few weeks ago when she and badminton player and her husband Parupalli Kashyap had tested positive.

In an interview with News18.com, Kashyap had shared that both he and Saina had to stay in quarantine and couldn't practice for days because of coronavirus effects.

While Saina had recovered quicker than Kashyap, she also had to quarantine herself because Kashyap tested positive the second time as well.

"We recovered from Covid-19 some 10 days back (said on December 27). We had about three days of symptoms and thereafter, we were normal. We got checked on the eighth day and I still tested positive, which was very frustrating. Saina tested negative but she had to stay away from the court as well because I was with her," Kashyap explained in a telephonic interview.

Kashyap had further elaborated that both he and Saina had mild symptoms and they had to deal with them for only a couple of days.

Kashyap had also shared that the couple had gained a few kilos because of their anti-viral medicines. "We have some anti-viral medicines, which made us very hungry and we probably put on a few kilos because we couldn't control our urge to eat. But thankfully, it was not hectic on our body," Kashyap had said.

Last year was not all grim for Saina though. She had gone on a vacation to Maldives with Kashyap and a few other friends. She and Kashyap also enjoyed the wedding of their close friend Guru Sai Dutt.

Kashyap had also shared that he and Saina are slated to shift to their new home, which they had planned for last year, after Thailand Open. It remains to be seen how that plan will pan out now given Saina's infection.